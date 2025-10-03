Azerbaijan's former Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev dead at 75
Domestic policy
- 03 October, 2025
- 19:26
Former Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has passed away.
According to Report, he died today at the age of 75 at his home in the Shuvalan settlement of the Khazar district.
Shiraliyev was born on August 2, 1950, in Baku and graduated from the N. Narimanov Azerbaijan State Medical Institute in 1973.
By decree of President Ilham Aliyev on October 20, 2005, he was appointed Minister of Health and served in this position until April 23, 2021. In August 2015, he was awarded the Shohrat Order for his contributions to the development of healthcare.
