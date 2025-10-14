Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transport

Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran have agreed to establish a joint working group on road transportation, Report informs, citing the final communiqué of the trilateral meeting of government representatives.

According to the document, the working group will include representatives from the customs, border, and transport authorities of the three countries.

The parties emphasized the need to take measures to increase cargo volumes along the North-South International Transport Corridor to 15 million tons, and to ensure the continuous growth of freight flows. An agreement was reached to form a working group tasked with preparing an Action Plan within three months to implement the planned measures.

The signing of the regulation on the trilateral working group for cooperation between customs authorities to facilitate transit transportation between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Russian Federation was welcomed.