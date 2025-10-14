Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transport

    Domestic policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 10:10
    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transport

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran have agreed to establish a joint working group on road transportation, Report informs, citing the final communiqué of the trilateral meeting of government representatives.

    According to the document, the working group will include representatives from the customs, border, and transport authorities of the three countries.

    The parties emphasized the need to take measures to increase cargo volumes along the North-South International Transport Corridor to 15 million tons, and to ensure the continuous growth of freight flows. An agreement was reached to form a working group tasked with preparing an Action Plan within three months to implement the planned measures.

    Additionally, during the meeting, an agreement was reached on the creation of a special Working Group on road transport, consisting of representatives from the customs, border, and transport agencies of the three countries.

    The signing of the regulation on the trilateral working group for cooperation between customs authorities to facilitate transit transportation between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Russian Federation was welcomed.

    Azerbaijan Russia Iran
    Azərbaycan, İran və Rusiya avtomobil daşımaları üzrə xüsusi İşçi qrupu yaradacaq
    Азербайджан, Россия и Иран создают совместную рабочую группу по автомобильным перевозкам

    Latest News

    10:36

    UN official: No sustainable development without quality education

    Education and science
    10:30

    ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 years

    Infrastructure
    10:28

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibition

    Business
    10:23

    Price of Azeri Light crude slightly drops on world market

    Energy
    10:17

    Ramiz Rzayev: Courts safeguard fundamental values of society in democratic states

    Foreign policy
    10:10

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transport

    Domestic policy
    10:03

    Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highs

    Finance
    09:57

    Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

    Other countries
    09:51

    Fish stock assessment expedition begins in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    All News Feed