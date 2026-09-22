Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories

In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues, Report informs.

As part of this phase, 3 families (13 people) were relocated to the city of Khankandi, and 5 families (22 people) to Karkijahan settlement in Khankandi.

Additionally, 7 families (31 people) were moved to Tazabina village, 5 families (22 people) to Khanyurdu village, 2 families (10 people) to Khanabad village, and 1 family (4 people) to Ballija village in Khojaly district.

Furthermore, 4 families (14 people) were relocated to Vangli village, 4 families (11 people) to Chapar village, and 4 families (9 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh village in Agdara district.

Finally, 24 families (148 people) were relocated to Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil district.

The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.