Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 08:47
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 3 families (13 people) were relocated to the city of Khankandi, and 5 families (22 people) to Karkijahan settlement in Khankandi.

    Additionally, 7 families (31 people) were moved to Tazabina village, 5 families (22 people) to Khanyurdu village, 2 families (10 people) to Khanabad village, and 1 family (4 people) to Ballija village in Khojaly district.

    Furthermore, 4 families (14 people) were relocated to Vangli village, 4 families (11 people) to Chapar village, and 4 families (9 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh village in Agdara district.

    Finally, 24 families (148 people) were relocated to Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil district.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories
    Azerbaijan relocates 59 more families to liberated territories

    The Great Return State Program resettlement Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Xankəndi, Xocalı, Ağdərə və Cəbrayıla növbəti köç baş tutub - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Photo
    Вернувшимся в село Шукюрбейли Джебраильского района семьям вручили ключи от домов - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:42
    Video

    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Other countries
    20:29

    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Region
    20:11

    MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a year

    Industry
    19:48

    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:45

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workers

    Industry
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed