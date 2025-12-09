Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan advancing efforts to establish military-industrial cluster

    Domestic policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 12:14
    Azerbaijan advancing efforts to establish military-industrial cluster
    Ali Asadov

    Work is underway in Azerbaijan to create a military-industrial cluster, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during today's plenary session of parliament, Report informs.

    The prime minister noted that one of the government's key spending priorities include strengthening national security and defense capabilities.

    He stated that next year's state budget allocates approximately 21% of total expenditures-8.7 billion manats ($5.1 billion)-to defense and national security.

    Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan's military industry has been developing rapidly, with substantial investment and attention devoted to the sector over many years.

    He added that Azerbaijan is already exporting various military products to multiple countries.

    According to Asadov, President Ilham Aliyev has tasked the government with establishing an industrial cluster that will both meet domestic demand and boost export capacity.

    "Work on this initiative is already underway," he said.

    Azərbaycanda hərbi sənaye klasterinin yaradılması istiqamətində müvafiq işlər aparılır
    Азербайджан создает военно-промышленный кластер

