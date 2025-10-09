Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Another group of residents returns to Vangli village of Aghdara district

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:10
    Another group of residents returns to Vangli village of Aghdara district

    Another group of former internally displaced persons has departed for the village of Vangli in the Aghdara district.

    According to Report"s Karabakh bureau, at this stage, 28 families (112 people) are being resettled in the village.

    As a result, the total number of families who have returned to Vangli will reach 79 (158 people).

    Ağdərənin Vəngli kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    В село Вянгли Агдеринского района отправилась очередная группа жителей

