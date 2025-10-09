Another group of residents returns to Vangli village of Aghdara district
Domestic policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 12:10
Another group of former internally displaced persons has departed for the village of Vangli in the Aghdara district.
According to Report"s Karabakh bureau, at this stage, 28 families (112 people) are being resettled in the village.
As a result, the total number of families who have returned to Vangli will reach 79 (158 people).
Latest News
12:58
Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assetsFinance
12:56
Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's prioritiesEnergy
12:47
Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issueForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understandingFinance
12:43
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani sideForeign policy
12:41
China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity listOther countries
12:32
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing personsForeign policy
12:28
Photo
Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibilityBusiness
12:28