30 employees of two ministries resigned in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ 30 employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Ministry of Youth and Sport dismissed related to age limit within past period of this year.

Report was told by Public Relations Departments of the mentioned Ministries in response to the inquiry.

Requirements of the labor legislation complied with strictly in the Ministry, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources says: 'Under Labor Code age limit for employment in state-financed institutions is 65. 27 employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources dismissed regarding the limit in the past period of this year'.

Labor contract of 3 employees of the Ministry terminated regarding reaching age limit for employment in the state-financed institutions in the past period of 2015, Press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sport says.