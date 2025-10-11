Azerbaijani president awards Sevil Aliyeva Order of Sharaf

Azerbaijani composer Sevil Aliyeva has been awarded the Order of Sharaf (Order of Honor), Report informs via AZERTAC.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.

"Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award the "Sharaf" Order to Sevil Heydar gizi Aliyeva for her contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani musical art," reads the order.