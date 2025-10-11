Azerbaijani president awards Sevil Aliyeva Order of Sharaf
Cultural policy
- 11 October, 2025
- 15:01
Azerbaijani composer Sevil Aliyeva has been awarded the Order of Sharaf (Order of Honor), Report informs via AZERTAC.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.
"Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award the "Sharaf" Order to Sevil Heydar gizi Aliyeva for her contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani musical art," reads the order.
Latest News
15:01
Azerbaijani president awards Sevil Aliyeva Order of SharafCultural policy
14:55
Photo
3rd European Culinary Festival taking place in AzerbaijanCultural policy
14:41
Edward Mukiibi: Azerbaijan - country with rich gastronomic cultureTourism
14:25
Photo
Participants of int'l conference on missing persons visit Azerbaijan's ZangilanForeign policy
14:17
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa: around 50 towns, villages left without powerOther countries
14:05
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliaments to meet in IslamabadForeign policy
13:40
Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan becoming regional center for Slow Food movementTourism
13:16
Photo
Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's ShakiTourism
13:00