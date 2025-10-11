Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Cultural policy
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 15:01
    Azerbaijani president awards Sevil Aliyeva Order of Sharaf

    Azerbaijani composer Sevil Aliyeva has been awarded the Order of Sharaf (Order of Honor), Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding order.

    "Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award the "Sharaf" Order to Sevil Heydar gizi Aliyeva for her contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani musical art," reads the order.

    Sevil Əliyeva "Şərəf" ordeni ilə təltif edilib
    Севиль Алиева награждена орденом "Шараф"

