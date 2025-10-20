Azerbaijan participates in international exhibition-festival in Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan took part in the first international exhibition-festival titled "The Shine of Carpets" held at the Arda Khiva tourism complex in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent told Report.

The event brought together participants from various regions of Uzbekistan as well as artists, scholars, cultural figures, engineers, designers, and entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev and carpet artist and miniature master Aghasadig Suleymanov.

In the Azerbaijani section of the exhibition, the cultural center showcased carpet samples from Nakhchivan, Ganja, Quba, Yerevan, Tabriz, Borchali, Derbent, and other regions, along with albums dedicated to the country's carpet art. Aghasadig Suleymanov also demonstrated carpet weaving on his small loom.

An international academic-theoretical conference, Uzbek Carpet Weaving: Tradition and Innovation, was held as part of the festival.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, winners were awarded in various categories. Aghasadig Suleymanov received first prize in the Young Carpet Artist category and was presented with a certificate and gifts.

Additionally, the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev was honored with a distinction diploma for presenting the traditions of carpet art, the artistic depth of the national style, and the aesthetic beauty of Azerbaijani carpets.