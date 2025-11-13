Over 30 Azerbaijani firms join Silk Road business forum in Uzbekistan

More than 30 Azerbaijani companies are taking part in the Great Silk Road Business Cooperation Forum – 2025, held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region, Report informs, citing the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event has brought together entrepreneurs from Central Asia and Azerbaijan on a unified business platform. "The forum aims to elevate regional economic integration, expand trade ties, and strengthen direct dialogue among business communities. More than 300 representatives of ministries, chambers of commerce, major companies, and the private sector from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan are participating," the chamber said.

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), stated that the forum offers new opportunities for entrepreneurs to discuss prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Over 30 Azerbaijani companies from various industries are represented here. The planned opening of Azerbaijan's Trade Representation in Uzbekistan, which will also cover other Central Asian countries, will create new avenues for expanding economic collaboration," Abdullayev added.