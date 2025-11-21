Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply
- 21 November, 2025
- 16:16
Georgia exported 6,771 vehicles worth $181 million to Azerbaijan in January–October 2025, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.
This marks a 29% decrease in value and a 40% drop in volume compared to the same period in 2024.
Despite the decline, Azerbaijan ranked third among countries importing cars from Georgia.
During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of 92,713 vehicles worth $2.29 billion to foreign markets - an increase of 14% in value and 5% in quantity year-on-year.
In the ten months of the year, Georgia supplied:
-
35,225 vehicles worth $1.17 billion to Kyrgyzstan,
-
37,093 vehicles worth $639.23 million to Kazakhstan,
-
5,578 vehicles worth $118 million to Tajikistan,
-
2,081 vehicles worth $60.5 million to Uzbekistan.