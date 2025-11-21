Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Business
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 16:16
    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Georgia exported 6,771 vehicles worth $181 million to Azerbaijan in January–October 2025, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    This marks a 29% decrease in value and a 40% drop in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

    Despite the decline, Azerbaijan ranked third among countries importing cars from Georgia.

    During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of 92,713 vehicles worth $2.29 billion to foreign markets - an increase of 14% in value and 5% in quantity year-on-year.

    In the ten months of the year, Georgia supplied:

    • 35,225 vehicles worth $1.17 billion to Kyrgyzstan,

    • 37,093 vehicles worth $639.23 million to Kazakhstan,

    • 5,578 vehicles worth $118 million to Tajikistan,

    • 2,081 vehicles worth $60.5 million to Uzbekistan.

    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan avtomobil alışını 40 % azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил закупку автомобилей из Грузии на 40%

