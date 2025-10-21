Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Georgia exported over $21M worth of livestock to Azerbaijan in 9 months

    Business
    21 October, 2025
    • 09:49
    Georgia exported over $21M worth of livestock to Azerbaijan in 9 months

    In January-September of 2025, Georgia exported 17,493 tons of livestock worth $58.05 million-the highest figure recorded in the past 15 years, Report informs, referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the value of exported livestock increased by 54.5%, while the volume rose by 34.3%.

    The main export markets were Iraq and Azerbaijan. Specifically, 11,283 tons of livestock worth $36.8 million were shipped to Iraq, and 6,210 tons worth $21.2 million were sent to Azerbaijan.

    Since 2019, Georgia has imposed a ban on the export of livestock weighing up to 140 kilograms. This restriction was later raised to 160 kilograms. The ban aimed to protect domestic meat production and the national livestock market. However, the Liberty Institute and farmers from the Kvemo Kartli region challenged the decision in the Constitutional Court and won the case in December 2024. As a result, starting from April 1, 2025, the export of livestock of any weight has been permitted again.

