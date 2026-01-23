Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

Euronews has aired a video material examining the development of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in Azerbaijan, focusing on economic diversification, the expansion of the non-oil sector, and the resulting increase in international interest in the country.

According to Report, Zamir Dibirov, head of the Project Management Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, said the country"s PPP portfolio for 2026 includes six projects of strategic importance and high social impact.

The material also outlines government efforts to create a competitive business environment, modernize infrastructure, and strengthen human capital as part of Azerbaijan's broader economic reform agenda.

"Azerbaijan is attracting growing international interest as it expands public-private partnerships and promotes investment beyond the oil sector. Officials say more than $29 billion in foreign direct investment has flowed into the country over the past five years, with Türkiye, Switzerland and the United States among the largest contributors," Euronews said in a description of its video material.