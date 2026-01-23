Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 18:42
    Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

    Euronews has aired a video material examining the development of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in Azerbaijan, focusing on economic diversification, the expansion of the non-oil sector, and the resulting increase in international interest in the country.

    According to Report, Zamir Dibirov, head of the Project Management Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, said the country"s PPP portfolio for 2026 includes six projects of strategic importance and high social impact.

    The material also outlines government efforts to create a competitive business environment, modernize infrastructure, and strengthen human capital as part of Azerbaijan's broader economic reform agenda.

    "Azerbaijan is attracting growing international interest as it expands public-private partnerships and promotes investment beyond the oil sector. Officials say more than $29 billion in foreign direct investment has flowed into the country over the past five years, with Türkiye, Switzerland and the United States among the largest contributors," Euronews said in a description of its video material.

    Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

    Euronews Azerbaijan public-private partnerships
    Video
    "Euronews" Azərbaycanda dövlət-özəl tərəfdaşlığının inkişafı ilə bağlı video yayımlayıb
    Video
    Euronews подготовил сюжет о развитии государственно-частного партнерства в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    19:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan PM, Spain's parliament speaker mull bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Spanish parliament speaker cites shared values with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:42
    Video

    Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

    Business
    18:27

    Schools in Tehran switch to distance learning

    Region
    18:16

    Ukraine's defense forces strike oil depot in Russia's Penza region

    Other countries
    18:04

    Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projects

    Energy
    17:54

    Abbas Araghchi: Over 3,000 killed in unrest in Iran

    Region
    17:52

    Ukraine needs $15B in US weapons in 2026

    Region
    17:46

    Georgia's spending on cheese, curd imports from Azerbaijan quadruples

    Business
    All News Feed