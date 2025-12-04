Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Chairman appointed to Azerbaijan Business Development Fund

    Business
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:05
    Chairman appointed to Azerbaijan Business Development Fund

    A new chairman has been appointed to the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy.

    According to Report, the position has been given to Ulvi Mansurov.

    Born in Baku in 1983, Mansurov earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC). In 2015, he received an MBA from the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. He obtained a PhD in Azerbaijan in 2013 and later earned a doctorate in business administration from Warwick University in 2024.

    Mansurov began his career at the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), where he worked in various positions from 2001 to 2012. In 2012, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Bank Technique JSC, and in 2015 became Deputy Chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

    From 2017, he served as Director General of Azerpost LLC, and in 2018 as Director General of the Department for Analytical Review and Expertise of Economic Sectors at the Ministry of Taxes. Since 2020, until his latest appointment, he was Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC.

    Azerbaijan Business Development Fund appointment Ulvi Mansurov
    Azərbaycan Biznesinin İnkişafı Fonduna sədr təyin edilib
    Назначен председатель правления Азербайджанского фонда развития бизнеса

