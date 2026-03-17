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    Azerbaijani products showcased at ProWein wines and spirits fair in Germany

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:50
    Azerbaijani products showcased at ProWein wines and spirits fair in Germany

    Azerbaijani products are being showcased at the "Made in Azerbaijan" unified country stand at ProWein 2026 – the 30th International Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits held in Düsseldorf, Germany, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

    According to the AZPROMO, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and organized by AZPROMO, eleven Azerbaijani companies are presenting their products at the stand.

    Various types of wine and other spirits products are being displayed at the stand, and tastings are being held. In addition, promotional materials and videos about support mechanisms provided to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, the favorable business and investment environment, and participating companies are being presented at the stand.

    ProWein fair, held since 1994, is one of the world's leading international platforms in the wine and spirits sector. This year's exhibition, held on March 15-17, brought together approximately 4,000 participants from more than 60 countries. Azerbaijan is participating in the exhibition for the fourth time.

    ProWein 2026 Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)
    Azərbaycanın şərab və spirtli içkiləri Almaniyada nümayiş olunur
    Азербайджан представил вина и спиртные напитки на выставке в Дюссельдорфе

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