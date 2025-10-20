Azerbaijani branch of UK shipping company closing

The Azerbaijani subsidiary of the UK shipping company, Mediterranean Shipping Register LLC, has announced its liquidation, Report informs referring to the State Tax Service's Vergilar (Taxes) newspaper.

Creditors can submit their claims within two months at the following address: Hasan Bay Zardabi Avenue, 78B, Yasamal District, Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Mediterranean Shipping Register was registered by the state in 2024. Its authorized capital is 100 manats ($58.82).