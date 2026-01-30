Azerbaijan's top 10 state-owned companies increase non-oil exports by 10.5%

In 2025, the total value of non-oil exports by 10 state-owned companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.112 billion, an increase of $105.9 million, or 10.52%, compared to the same period last year ($1.006 billion), Report informs referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

The list of state-owned companies involved in non-oil export operations was led by the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR, with a 33.62% share.