Azerbaijan's top 10 state-owned companies increase non-oil exports by 10.5%

    Business
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:29
    In 2025, the total value of non-oil exports by 10 state-owned companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.112 billion, an increase of $105.9 million, or 10.52%, compared to the same period last year ($1.006 billion), Report informs referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

    The list of state-owned companies involved in non-oil export operations was led by the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR, with a 33.62% share.

