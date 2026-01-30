Azerbaijan's top 10 state-owned companies increase non-oil exports by 10.5%
Business
- 30 January, 2026
- 13:29
In 2025, the total value of non-oil exports by 10 state-owned companies in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.112 billion, an increase of $105.9 million, or 10.52%, compared to the same period last year ($1.006 billion), Report informs referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.
The list of state-owned companies involved in non-oil export operations was led by the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR, with a 33.62% share.
Latest News
20:15
President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authorityDomestic policy
20:07
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to YouthDomestic policy
20:02
Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grataOther countries
19:36
Photo
Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national orderForeign policy
19:32
Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire regionInfrastructure
19:17
Photo
Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13Media
19:03
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in BakuForeign policy
18:54
Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremonyForeign policy
18:41
Photo