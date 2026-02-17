Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan's potato exports soar

    Business
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:24
    Azerbaijan's potato exports soar

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 189 tons of potatoes worth $65,000, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the committee, this represents an increase of $32,000 (96.6%) in value and 76 tons (67.3%) in volume compared to the same period last year.

    Despite the growth, earnings from potato exports accounted for only a small share of Azerbaijan's overall export revenues.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4%, and imports fell by 36.5%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.

