Tatiana Valovaya: Global challenges can only be solved via joint efforts

Global challenges can only be solved through joint efforts, Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, stated at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Valovaya emphasized that states must strengthen international cooperation and remain committed to the UN Charter for the sake of the future:

"The UN Office at Geneva, as the center of multilateral diplomacy, supports international solutions. We strive to address the world's most pressing problems together. Although the international system causes concern, the principles of solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation remain central to the UN agenda. To unite the world, we must build new partnerships and find solutions to global challenges."

The Global Baku Forum has been taking place since 2013. Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the annual forum brings together representatives from various countries to discuss global processes, security, balance of power, international law, and other pressing issues.