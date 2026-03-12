Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan will definitely be signed

    Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan will definitely be signed

    A peace agreement with Azerbaijan will certainly be signed, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    "I have said it before and will repeat: calm and consistent diplomatic work is underway. I have no doubt that the peace agreement will be signed. When it happens – in April, May, June, or September – is another question, but it will definitely be signed," he stated.

    Paşinyan: Ermənistan və Azərbaycan arasında sülh sazişi mütləq imzalanacaq
    Пашинян: Мирный договор с Азербайджаном обязательно будет подписан

