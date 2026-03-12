Francisco Gamboa: Costa Rica backs Rebeca Grynspan for UN Secretary-General

Francisco Gamboa, First Vice President of Costa Rica, announced that Costa Rica supports the candidacy of Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), for the post of UN Secretary-General.

According to Report, Gamboa made the remarks on Thursday in Baku during the XIII Global Baku Forum.

"Costa Rica reaffirms its strong support for Ms. Rebeca Grynspan's candidacy for UN Secretary-General," he said, highlighting that her nomination enjoys backing across a broad political spectrum in Costa Rica.

The current UN Secretary-General António Guterres will complete his second term at the end of 2026.

Rebeca Grynspan previously served as Vice President of Costa Rica under former President José María Figueres (1994–1998).