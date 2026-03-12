Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 12:36
    Binali Yildirim: Middle, Zangazur corridors open new prospects for co-op

    Regional cooperation is not only about economics but also about building bridges between societies, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), stated at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    Yildirim mentioned that in a period marked by fragmentation and polarization across many parts of the world, strengthening connections is even more important. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor), he said, is particularly significant in this regard.

    "Recent global developments show that alternative routes such as the Middle and the Zangazur corridors are of undeniable importance, opening new opportunities for cooperation," Yildirim emphasized.

    He added that the war between Russia and Ukraine has shifted the direction of transport corridors:

    "The US conflict with Iran also affects connections. The global supply chain is currently fragile. Therefore, diversified and inclusive transport corridors are becoming increasingly important economically. Today, trade turnover between China and Europe exceeds $800 billion, approaching $1 trillion annually, with most shipments carried through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This makes the Middle Corridor even more significant."

    Yildirim also highlighted the special role of the OTS in strengthening cooperation in this field.

    Binəli Yıldırım: Orta və Zəngəzur dəhlizləri əməkdaşlıq üçün yeni imkanlar açır
    Бинали Йылдырым: Геополитическая раздробленность повышает значимость Зангезурского коридора

