Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 12:41
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    On March 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Report informs.

    During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his previous meetings with Željka Cvijanović. The expansion of relations between the two countries was noted, and prospects for cooperation in various fields were discussed.

    Željka Cvijanović stated that she had participated several times in the traditionally held Global Baku Forum.

    During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 13th Global Baku Forum and hailed the excellent organization of the event. They noted that, as always, the forum features discussions on highly relevant global issues, especially against the backdrop of the current global situation.

    Ilham Aliyev Željka Cvijanović Global Baku Forum
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Bosniya və Herseqovina Rəyasət Heyətinin üzvü ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев встретился с членом Президиума Боснии и Герцеговины

    Latest News

    12:52

    Pashinyan: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan will definitely be signed

    Region
    12:50

    Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

    Region
    12:48

    Pashinyan: Armenia's new Constitution will omit reference to Declaration of Independence

    Region
    12:45

    Francisco Gamboa: World faces rising geopolitical tensions

    Other countries
    12:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev met with Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Binali Yildirim: Middle, Zangazur corridors open new prospects for co-op

    Foreign policy
    12:29

    Francisco Gamboa: Costa Rica backs Rebeca Grynspan for UN Secretary-General

    Other countries
    12:28

    Tatiana Valovaya: Global challenges can only be solved via joint efforts

    Foreign policy
    12:22

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: Azerbaijan focuses on building high-quality urban environment

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed