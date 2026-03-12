Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 12:48
    Pashinyan: Armenia's new Constitution will omit reference to Declaration of Independence

    Armenia's new Constitution will not include a reference to the Declaration of Independence, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    Paşinyan: Ermənistanın yeni Konstitusiyasında Müstəqillik Bəyannaməsinə istinad olmayacaq
    Пашинян: В новой Конституции Армении не будет отсылки к Декларации независимости

