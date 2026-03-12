Azerbaijani MP: Zangazur corridor could yield $3B transit revenue per year

If 10–15% of cargo transported via the Middle Corridor passed through the Zangazur Corridor, Azerbaijan could earn around $3 billion in annual transit revenue in the near future, according to Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov, Report informs.

Bayramov made this insight while commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's remarks at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, where the President noted that after peace with Armenia, work is underway to expand the Middle Corridor and establish direct connections with Nakhchivan.

The MP also highlighted that following the outbreak of war between the US and Iran, regional geopolitical threats have intensified:

"The new regional order has made the restoration of transport and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia even more relevant. One of the key aspects of these relations is the commissioning of the Zangazur Corridor. A component of this corridor will be the opening of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which will restore land transport between Azerbaijan's mainland and Nakhchivan."

He emphasized that the Zangazur Corridor, with a transfer capacity of 15 million tons, will make a significant contribution to regional development:

"In the near future, the Zangazur Corridor will become a vital segment of the Middle Corridor. It will not only strengthen Azerbaijan's geopolitical position but also increase the revenues of regional states. Trade turnover between continents is expected to grow by $200 billion. If 10–15% of cargo is transported via the Zangazur Corridor, Azerbaijan could earn $3 billion annually in transit revenue. This represents the economic dividends of peace."