Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan
- 12 March, 2026
- 12:50
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry aircraft will deliver humanitarian aid to Iran through Azerbaijan, according to the ministry's press service, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"The ministry's aviation has organized the delivery of pharmaceutical supplies to the Republic of Azerbaijan for subsequent transfer to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry will deliver a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of more than 13 tons," the statement reads.
