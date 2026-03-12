Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 12:50
    Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry aircraft will deliver humanitarian aid to Iran through Azerbaijan, according to the ministry's press service, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "The ministry's aviation has organized the delivery of pharmaceutical supplies to the Republic of Azerbaijan for subsequent transfer to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry will deliver a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of more than 13 tons," the statement reads.

    Humanitarian aid
    Rusiya İrana humanitar yardımı Azərbaycan vasitəsilə çatdıracaq
    Россия доставит гуманитарную помощь Ирану через Азербайджан

