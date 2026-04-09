In January–March of 2026, the value of Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas exports grew by 11.7% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $862 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Additionally, the country's food exports rose by 25.1% YoY in value, amounting to $281 million.

During two months, Azerbaijan's agricultural product exports surged by 26.6% YoY to $215.6 million, while agro‑industrial product exports rose by 27.4% YoY to $88 million.

Overall, the combined value of agricultural and agro-industrial product exports increased by 26.8% YoY, reaching $303.7 million.