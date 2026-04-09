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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports up near 12% in 1Q2026

    Business
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 14:01
    Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports up near 12% in 1Q2026

    In January–March of 2026, the value of Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas exports grew by 11.7% year-on-year (YoY), reaching $862 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    Additionally, the country's food exports rose by 25.1% YoY in value, amounting to $281 million.

    During two months, Azerbaijan's agricultural product exports surged by 26.6% YoY to $215.6 million, while agro‑industrial product exports rose by 27.4% YoY to $88 million.

    Overall, the combined value of agricultural and agro-industrial product exports increased by 26.8% YoY, reaching $303.7 million.

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan qeyri-neft-qaz ixracını 12 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Ненефтяной экспорт Азербайджана вырос почти на 12 %

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