    Azerbaijan increases non-oil-gas exports to Russia

    Business
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 20:01
    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil-gas products worth over $1.17 billion to Russia.

    Report informs that this is 1.1% more compared to 2024.

    Last year, the value of non-oil-gas exports to Türkiye increased by 10.15% compared to the previous year, reaching $597.35 million, while exports to Georgia increased by 27.6%, totaling $347.9 million.

    During the year, Azerbaijan also exported goods from the non-oil-gas sector worth $347.8 million to Switzerland (57.8% more) and $201 million to Ukraine (70.9% more).

    During the reporting year, Azerbaijan's exports in the non-oil sector increased by 8.5% compared to the previous year, amounting to $3.6 billion.

    Azərbaycan Rusiyaya qeyri-neft-qaz ixracını 1 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил ненефтегазовый экспорт в Россию на 1%

