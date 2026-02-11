Azerbaijan and UAE discuss increasing mutual investment

Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed increasing mutual investment and developing economic cooperation, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Following the meeting, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in a post on X:

"We were pleased to welcome to our country the delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the elevation of Azerbaijan–UAE relations to the level of strategic partnership.

We also highlighted prospects for joint projects, the expansion of cooperation in transport, infrastructure, green energy, digitalization, trade, and business, as well as opportunities to increase mutual investments."