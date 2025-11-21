Frida Kahlo painting sells for $54.6M at auction, record for female artist

A self-portrait by the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sold for $54.6 million at an auction in New York on Thursday, setting a new record for the highest-selling painting by a woman, the auction house Sotheby's said, Report informs via AFP.

The sale of Kahlo's 1940 artwork, titled "The Dream (The Bed)," breaks the previous record in this category, set by American artist Georgia O'Keeffe, whose 1932 painting "Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1," sold for $44.4 million in 2014.