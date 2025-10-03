Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Russia plans talks with Azerbaijan on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 14:35
    Russia intends to hold negotiations with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of agriculture, according to Report.

    "To accept the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, coordinated with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to conduct negotiations on the signing of an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan," reads a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

    Rusiya Azərbaycanla aqrar əməkdaşlığa dair danışıqlar aparmağı planlaşdırır
    Россия планирует переговоры с Азербайджаном по сотрудничеству в сельском хозяйстве

