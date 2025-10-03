Russia plans talks with Azerbaijan on agricultural cooperation
AIC
- 03 October, 2025
- 14:35
Russia intends to hold negotiations with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of agriculture, according to Report.
"To accept the proposal of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, coordinated with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to conduct negotiations on the signing of an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan," reads a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
