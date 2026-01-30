Tourist overnight stays in rented apartments in Azerbaijan jump 62%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Tourism
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 18:19
    Overnight stays by foreign nationals and stateless visitors traveling to Azerbaijan for tourism reached 8.55 million in 2025, a 1% increase from the previous year, according to data cited by Report.

    Hotels and hotel-type establishments accounted for 2.68 million overnight stays, up 1.2% year-on-year. The strongest growth was recorded in rented apartments, where overnight stays surged 62.1% to 1.39 million.

    Overnight stays in the homes of relatives or friends declined 11.6% to 1.6 million, while stays in properties owned by tourists or their family members fell 8.5% to 2.87 million.

    Baku remained the country's main tourism hub, registering 4.95 million overnight stays, a 3% annual increase. The Gusar district ranked second with 504,560 overnight stays, up 16.4%, followed by the Guba district with 388,511, though that figure dropped 8.9%.

    In the Karabakh economic region, overnight stays totaled 84,553, marking a 10% decline from a year earlier. In the East Zangazur economic region, overnight stays were recorded only in Lachin, totaling 85 cases, compared with none in the previous year.

