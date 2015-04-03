Statistics of Azerbaijanis visiting Turkey revealed

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ In 2014, Turkey was visited by 630 thousand Azerbaijani tourists. Report informs referring to adviser of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan on culture and propaganda Seid Ahmed Arslan.

"I think that this statistic could be even higher, since the potential exists and Turkey wants to visit all. Of course, all the issues related to the financial situation of people," - said Seid Ahmed Arslan.

According to him, the tourists visiting to Turkey average spend per week 700-1000 dollars: "Like most tourists, Azerbaijanis prefer traveling, the sea and shopping. They believe Turkey is second home and prefer to travel to different regions of the country."

S.Arslan added, this year planned to launch a new policy, pursuing the aim to increase the flow of tourists into the country. Thus, for the implementation of charter flights Turkey will pay the cost of fuel for aircraft.

Each year Turkish economy takes profit of 30 billion USD from tourism sector.