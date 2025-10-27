Georgia's tourism revenue to approach $5B in 2025 — Galt & Taggart

Georgia may earn approximately $4.6 billion from tourism in 2025, Report informs referring to the analytical firm Galt & Taggart.

According to the National Bank of Georgia, tourism revenues in the third quarter of this year amounted to $1.7 billion, a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

From January to September 2025, the country received $3.6 billion, a 5.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

The update emphasizes that the company's previous forecast estimated tourism revenues at $4.5 billion, but the industry's steady growth has led to a higher estimate.