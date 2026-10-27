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    Fuad Nagiyev: Tourism plays important role in strengthening intercultural understanding

    Tourism
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 15:45
    Fuad Nagiyev: Tourism plays important role in strengthening intercultural understanding

    Tourism plays an important role in strengthening intercultural understanding, preserving cultural heritage, and bringing peoples closer together, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, since 2013, the topic of tourism has occupied an important place in the discussions of international experts studying the industry's potential in strengthening intercultural understanding and global cooperation.

    The head of the agency also noted cooperation with UN Tourism in studying best practices demonstrating how the tourism sector can contribute to the restoration of post-conflict communities, and the strengthening of peace, unity, and mutual respect.

    Fuad Naghiyev also drew attention to the importance of inclusivity, accessibility, and gender equality in the tourism industry.

    He noted that people with disabilities may face difficulties when traveling, while women and local communities do not always have equal opportunities to enjoy the benefits of the tourism sector's development.

    In this regard, the agency's chairman emphasized the need to increase the accessibility of tourism services, support women in the industry, and expand the participation of local communities in the development of tourist destinations.

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