Baku at TOP-10 ranking of romantic cities in Europe

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The top 10 most cost European cities for a romantic weekend include Riga, Istanbul, Ljubljana, Prague, Tallinn, Budapest, Baku, Vienna, Lisbon and Florence according to the rankings compiled by Travel.ru. Report informs referring to "Rossiyskaya Gazeta ".

"Baku ranks the seventhe place with a budget of 78 Euros. The capital of Azerbaijan manages to combine the modern look with the charm of medieval buildings. One of the main places of interest of Baku is the Maiden Tower with a romantic story. From its observation platform one can see the greater part of the old city - "Icheri Sheher". "You can visit the Shirvan Shahs Palace, bustling bazaars, national cafes and restaurants," Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

The top three most expensive cities were Copenhagen, Venice and London according to the experts of portal for tourists - travel.ru.