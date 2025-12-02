Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has no mechanism to influence prices

    Tourism
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 15:55
    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has no mechanism to influence prices

    The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has no mechanism to influence prices in tourism facilities, Shahin Malikov, head of the Shaki Regional Tourism Department of the State Tourism Agency, told journalists, Report informs.

    Malikov explained that the State Tourism Agency does not interfere in pricing at tourism facilities: "I believe this is the correct position, because in a market economy, prices are formed according to supply and demand. As the tourism industry develops and a competitive environment emerges, changes in service quality and pricing will naturally follow. We have no mechanism to influence prices."

    State Tourism Agency tourism Azerbaijan prices
    Şahin Məlikov: "Dövlət Turizm Agentliyinin qiymət məsələsinə hər hansı təsir mexanizmi yoxdur"
    Шахин Меликов: Госагентство по туризму не имеет механизма влияния на ценообразование

    Latest News

    16:47

    Kallas: EU ready to take serious steps to support peace process in South Caucasus

    Region
    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in maritime seminar in Portugal

    Infrastructure
    16:36

    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan expanding tax incentives, strengthening assessment of their effectiveness

    Finance
    16:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, ECO Clean Energy Center ink Host Country Agreement

    Energy
    16:19

    Minister: Share of non-oil and gas revenues in Azerbaijan's budget to reach 70% by 2029

    Finance
    16:15

    Fitch: Azerbaijani banks to shift to more moderate lending growth

    Finance
    16:12

    Facebook loses 62% of its share in Azerbaijan's social media

    ICT
    15:59

    Mirzoyan: Yerevan to continue efforts to institutionalize peace with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has no mechanism to influence prices

    Tourism
    All News Feed