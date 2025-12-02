Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has no mechanism to influence prices
The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has no mechanism to influence prices in tourism facilities, Shahin Malikov, head of the Shaki Regional Tourism Department of the State Tourism Agency, told journalists, Report informs.
Malikov explained that the State Tourism Agency does not interfere in pricing at tourism facilities: "I believe this is the correct position, because in a market economy, prices are formed according to supply and demand. As the tourism industry develops and a competitive environment emerges, changes in service quality and pricing will naturally follow. We have no mechanism to influence prices."
