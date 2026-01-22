Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities promoted in Thailand

On January 21, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency participated in B2B meetings held within the framework of the Thai International Travel Fair Business Matching (TITF B2B) tourism exhibition in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, Report informs, citing the agency.

Around 30 meetings were held with Thailand's leading tourism agencies during the event.

At the meetings, the Thai side was informed about Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, nature, health tourism opportunities, winemaking traditions, and potential in winter sports.