Azerbaijan's gastrotourism potential showcased in Spain

On January 26–28, Azerbaijan's gastrotourism opportunities were presented at the International Congress of the Madrid Food Hub (Madrid Fusion 2026) in Madrid, Spain, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's national gastronomy stand featured samples of national cuisine, including biodiversity products listed in the Slow Food "Ark of Taste," traditional confectionery, and dried fruits, which were displayed and offered to visitors.

Two master classes showcasing Azerbaijani cuisine were organized, promotional videos highlighting the country"s gastrotourism potential were screened, and tastings of national dishes were held.

Azerbaijan's stand was visited by the country's Ambassador to Spain and Permanent Representative to the UN Tourism Organization, Ramiz Hasanov, who familiarized himself with the products on display.

The stand was also visited by Ferran Adrià, director of the elBulli Foundation and a renowned chef with three Michelin stars.

Within the framework of the congress, a meeting was held between Azada Huseynova, Deputy Chair of the State Tourism Agency, and Stephanie Kim, International Director of La Liste, a global gastronomic ranking organization. The meeting discussed cooperation with La Liste and the international recognition of Azerbaijani gastronomic products.

Additionally, discussions were held with José Carlos Capel, founder of Madrid Fusion and of Spain's digital gastronomy journal Gastroactitud, on future cooperation and promoting Azerbaijan's gastronomy and culinary heritage on Gastroactitud and other international platforms.

Meetings with gastronomy experts, representatives of the Federation of Spanish Associations of Chefs and Pastry Chefs (FACYRE), and the Spanish Confederation of Hospitality Businesses (Hostelería de España) addressed cooperation opportunities, Azerbaijani products, the uniqueness of Absheron saffron, proposals for creating saffron harvesting routes, and other topics.

As one of the most prestigious international gastronomy events, Madrid Fusion is held annually, bringing together food brands, tourism companies, government institutions, Michelin-starred chefs, restaurant owners, researchers, and media representatives from around the world as a strategic cooperation and promotion platform.