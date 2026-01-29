AmCham: Customs duties on hotel equipment imports should be abolished

Abolishing customs duties on imported furniture and interior fittings is proposed to upgrade the infrastructure of Azerbaijani hotels and bring them into line with international standards, reads the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham)'s White Paper 2025, Report informs.

The document notes that customs duties applied to the import of OS&E (operating supplies and equipment) and FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment) goods create an additional financial burden for hotel owners and slow down the modernization process. These costs ultimately negatively impact the quality of service.

The update emphasizes that abolishing these duties may accelerate the development of the hotel sector, improve the investment climate, and increase international investor interest in Azerbaijan's tourism market.