Pashinyan: Armenia's previous security concept was ineffective
- 29 January, 2026
- 16:35
Armenia's security concept should be based on economic interdependence, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists, Report informs.
Pashinyan emphasized that previous security models proved their inefficiency during the period from 2020 through 2023:
"Now Armenia needs new types of guarantees. When significant international trade and energy flows pass through the territory of a country, major powers and markets become interested in the stability and peace of the regions through which these flow."
According to him, such economic connectivity is a more reliable guarantor of stability than traditional mechanisms.
