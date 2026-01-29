Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Pashinyan: Armenia's previous security concept was ineffective

    Region
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 16:35
    Pashinyan: Armenia's previous security concept was ineffective

    Armenia's security concept should be based on economic interdependence, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists, Report informs.

    Pashinyan emphasized that previous security models proved their inefficiency during the period from 2020 through 2023:

    "Now Armenia needs new types of guarantees. When significant international trade and energy flows pass through the territory of a country, major powers and markets become interested in the stability and peace of the regions through which these flow."

    According to him, such economic connectivity is a more reliable guarantor of stability than traditional mechanisms.

    Pashinyan Armenia security
    Paşinyan: Ermənistanın əvvəlki təhlükəsizlik konsepsiyası qeyri-effektiv və səmərəsiz olub
    Пашинян: Концепция безопасности Армении должна базироваться на экономической взаимозависимости

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed