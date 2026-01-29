Putin thanks UAE for organizing Russia-US-Ukraine talks
- 29 January, 2026
Russia is grateful to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for organizing trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, President Vladimir Putin stated during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
Putin also highlighted the UAE's contribution to the exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine.
For his part, President Al Nahyan emphasized that the UAE supports all decisions aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means.
