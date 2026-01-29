Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Foreign policy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 16:34
    US Embassy congratulates Qarabag FK on reaching UEFA Champions League playoff

    The US Embassy in Baku has congratulated Qarabag FK on a historic achievement for Azerbaijani football – reaching the UEFA Champions League playoffs, Report informs.

    "The US Embassy in Baku congratulates Qarabag FK on reaching the UEFA Champions League playoff stage - a historic first for Azerbaijani football! This achievement comes after a series of strong and confident performances, showcasing the team's determination, discipline, and quality on Europe's biggest stage. As the United States gets ready to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup, achievements like this remind us of football's unique power to bring people together across borders and cultures. Wishing Qarabag continued success in the matches ahead and many more unforgettable moments that bring the joy of football to fans everywhere!" the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

    Qarabag FK finished 22nd overall in the Champions League with 10 points.

    The team will face either Newcastle or PSG in the playoffs. The draw will take place on January 30.

    ABŞ səfirliyi "Qarabağ"ı Çempionlar Liqasının pley-off mərhələsinə çıxması münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство США поздравило "Карабах" с выходом в плей-офф Лиги чемпионов УЕФА

