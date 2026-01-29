Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull interparliamentary co-op

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev has discussed cooperation priorities between the two countries' legislative bodies with Alibala Maharramzada, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Interparliamentary Relations Working Group in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Report informs.

"Today, a productive meeting with parliamentary member Alibala Maharramzade took place at the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan. We focused on the priorities of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian interparliamentary cooperation, humanitarian aid, and energy support for Ukraine. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continued solidarity," he wrote.

According to the diplomat, during the talks, the interparliamentary cooperation in 2025 was summarized and joint plans for 2026 were outlined. The parties reaffirmed their shared vision of the need to further strengthen the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, primarily in the context of supporting Ukraine in the face of ongoing full-scale Russian military aggression.

"We paid special attention to the humanitarian dimension of cooperation – expanding health, recreation, and rehabilitation programs in Azerbaijan for Ukrainian children from regions that suffer daily from Russian terrorist attacks," he wrote.

Husyev also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its consistent and practical support for Ukraine, including the delivery in 2026, as decided by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, of another batch of energy equipment needed to restore the Ukrainian power grid.

"He also thanked the Azerbaijani people for their active participation in the implementation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's Warmth For Ukraine initiative, through which caring individuals have already assembled and will soon deliver more than 40 generators of varying capacity to Ukraine," reads the message.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on specific steps to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.