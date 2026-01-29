Minister: Gabala Beverage Company will help reduce dependence on imports

The construction of a factory for the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Gabala, and the reduction of dependence on imports through the production of competitive products were discussed between the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Tsezar Chocheli, Founder of the Gabala Beverage Company, Report informs.

"During the meeting with Tsezar Chocheli, Founder of the Gabala Beverage Company, we exchanged views on cooperation with the company and its business initiatives.

We highlighted the importance of attracting investments to the regions, discussed ongoing work on the construction of an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production plant in Gabala, and noted the project"s potential to support employment, enhance competitiveness, and reduce dependence on imports," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in post on X.