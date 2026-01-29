Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Minister: Gabala Beverage Company will help reduce dependence on imports

    Business
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 15:24
    Minister: Gabala Beverage Company will help reduce dependence on imports

    The construction of a factory for the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Gabala, and the reduction of dependence on imports through the production of competitive products were discussed between the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Tsezar Chocheli, Founder of the Gabala Beverage Company, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with Tsezar Chocheli, Founder of the Gabala Beverage Company, we exchanged views on cooperation with the company and its business initiatives.

    We highlighted the importance of attracting investments to the regions, discussed ongoing work on the construction of an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production plant in Gabala, and noted the project"s potential to support employment, enhance competitiveness, and reduce dependence on imports," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in post on X.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Qəbələdə tikiləcək zavod idxaldan asılılığı azaldacaq"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Завод по производству безалкогольной продукции в Габале снизит зависимость от импорта

