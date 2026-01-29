Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Last year Spain purchased over 80,000 tons of oil from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 15:39
    Last year Spain purchased over 80,000 tons of oil from Azerbaijan

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 82,575.87 tons of crude oil to Spain for $38,585,230, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The amount of exported product is 3 times less, and its value is 3.7 times less compared to 2024.

    The share of crude oil exported to Spain in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 0.35%.

    In 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 23.38 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at $12.09 billion.

    Spain exports of Azerbaijan oil exports
    Ötən il İspaniya Azərbaycandan 80 min tondan çox neft alıb

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed