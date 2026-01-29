Last year Spain purchased over 80,000 tons of oil from Azerbaijan

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 82,575.87 tons of crude oil to Spain for $38,585,230, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The amount of exported product is 3 times less, and its value is 3.7 times less compared to 2024.

The share of crude oil exported to Spain in Azerbaijan's total oil exports was 0.35%.

In 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 23.38 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at $12.09 billion.