Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump says Iran's latest offer 'not acceptable'

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:09
    Trump says Iran's latest offer 'not acceptable'

    US President Donald Trump told Israeli public broadcaster Kan's Nathan Guttman that Iran's latest proposal for resolving the regional conflict is "not acceptable," Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything - it's not acceptable," Guttman quotes Trump as saying in a brief phone call, in a post on X.

    In further comments reported by Kan in Hebrew (the original English is not provided), Trump says the campaign is going "great."

    He said "the Iranians want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with what they've offered," adding that "there are things I can't agree to."

    On his repeated demands that Israel's President Isaac Herzog give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon in his criminal trial, Trump said: "He's a wartime prime minister. Israel wouldn't exist without me and Bibi, in that order. You need a prime minister who can focus on the war and not on nonsense."

    Donald Trump US-Iran talks Benjamin Netanyahu Israel
    Tramp İranın yeni təklifini rədd edib
    Трамп отверг новое предложение Ирана по урегулированию

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