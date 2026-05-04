Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Masato Kanda: ADB can deploy funding within first day of crisis

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:15
    Masato Kanda: ADB can deploy funding within first day of crisis

    A new mechanism introduced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) allows developing member countries to access financing on the first day of a crisis, ADB President Masato Kanda said on Sunday.

    According to Report's correspondent in Samarkand, speaking at the ADB Insight event during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors in Samarkand, Kanda said the bank had become the first multilateral development bank to announce a financial support package in response to the Middle East crisis.

    "The package includes several instruments. One of them is completely new - the Rapid Reprogramming and Resource Deployment Option, or 3RDO," Kanda said.

    "In essence, this involves reallocating funds from the existing sovereign operations portfolio. This allows us to mobilize financing literally overnight - on the very first day of a crisis. We are already receiving relevant requests and are technically ready to respond promptly," he noted.

    Kanda said one of the key priorities was ensuring uninterrupted imports of essential goods, including energy resources, food and medicines.

    "The ADB"s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program, which supports the private sector, is being used effectively here. We can provide financing within 24 to 48 hours. This time, as an exception, oil imports are also being supported," he said.

    "We have already received numerous applications, and significant funds have been directed to the private sector," the ADB chief added.

    Kanda also said the bank was helping governments expand fiscal space to maintain essential public services and support vulnerable populations.

    "Our budget support through quick-disbursing loans, including program and countercyclical instruments, has proven highly effective," he said.

    Masato Kanda Asian Development Bank (ADB) Rapid Reprogramming and Resource Deployment Option (3RDO)
    Masato Kanda: "ADB-nin böhranın ilk sutkası ərzində pul ayırmaq imkanı var"
    Масато Канда: АБР способен выделять средства в течение первых суток кризиса

    Latest News

    12:04

    Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillar

    Other countries
    11:47

    Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

    Other countries
    11:41

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    11:33

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    11:17

    ADB, Japan launch first disaster risk financing facility

    Finance
    All News Feed