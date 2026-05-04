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    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat

    Art
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:02
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat

    Azerbaijani opera performers took part in the 17th TURKSOY Opera Theatre Gala Concert held in Ashgabat as part of the Opera Days program.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, the event was held at the Mukamlar Palace and aimed to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic states and promote their shared musical heritage.

    The concert program was performed with the accompaniment of the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan. Representatives of the musical arts from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan also participated in the event.

    Farida Mammadova, an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, and opera performer Taleh Yahyayev represented Azerbaijan at the gala concert. Their performances were warmly received by the audience and participants.

    The classical works performed by the Azerbaijani artists showcased the country"s rich musical traditions and the high level of its performing arts.

    The event was attended by officials from TURKSOY and Turkmenistan, ambassadors of foreign states, members of the diplomatic corps, cultural and artistic figures, as well as representatives of the public and media.

    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani opera performers take stage at TURKSOY Gala in Ashgabat
    TURKSOY Farida Mammadova Gala Concert
    Photo
    Azərbaycan TÜRKSOY-un XVII Opera Günləri Qala konsertində təmsil olunub
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    Азербайджанские оперные исполнители выступили на гала-концерте ТЮРКСОЙ в Ашхабаде

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