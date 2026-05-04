Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IPU Secretary General arrives in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 08:56
    IPU Secretary General arrives in Azerbaijan

    Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Martin Chungong arrived in Azerbaijan on May 4 for an official visit.

    According to Report, Secretary General Martin Chungong and his wife, Stella Chungong, were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan"s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Galib Israfilov, and other officials.

    IPU Secretary General arrives in Azerbaijan
    IPU Secretary General arrives in Azerbaijan
    Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong
    Photo
    Parlamentlərarası İttifaqın Baş katibi Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Photo
    Генеральный секретарь Межпарламентского союза прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан

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