IPU Secretary General arrives in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 08:56
Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Martin Chungong arrived in Azerbaijan on May 4 for an official visit.
According to Report, Secretary General Martin Chungong and his wife, Stella Chungong, were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan"s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Galib Israfilov, and other officials.
Latest News
12:04
Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028Foreign policy
12:01
Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:59
Photo
IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in BakuForeign policy
11:55
Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillarOther countries
11:47
Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectorsOther countries
11:41
Kaja Kallas to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:34
All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVETeam sports
11:33
Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currenciesFinance
11:17