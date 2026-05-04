Mongolia poised to lead development of capital markets in CAREC–ASEAN region

Mongolia is ready to lead the capital markets development initiative in the CAREC-ASEAN region, Mongolian Deputy Finance Minister Khulan Bat-Erdene said at a capital market seminar held during the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank's Board of Governors, Report informs.

"In the CAREC-ASEAN region, we constantly talk about economic growth, potential, and economic diversification. Therefore, I view the capital market as the most equitable and transparent mechanism for wealth distribution. It is also a way to unlock economic potential through the use of market instruments, not just fiscal measures, budgetary funds, or conventional lending. In this regard, the capital market offers enormous opportunities, and Mongolia is ready to lead this initiative," the deputy minister stated.