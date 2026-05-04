Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mongolia poised to lead development of capital markets in CAREC–ASEAN region

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:10
    Mongolia poised to lead development of capital markets in CAREC–ASEAN region

    Mongolia is ready to lead the capital markets development initiative in the CAREC-ASEAN region, Mongolian Deputy Finance Minister Khulan Bat-Erdene said at a capital market seminar held during the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank's Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "In the CAREC-ASEAN region, we constantly talk about economic growth, potential, and economic diversification. Therefore, I view the capital market as the most equitable and transparent mechanism for wealth distribution. It is also a way to unlock economic potential through the use of market instruments, not just fiscal measures, budgetary funds, or conventional lending. In this regard, the capital market offers enormous opportunities, and Mongolia is ready to lead this initiative," the deputy minister stated.

    Khulan Bat-Erdene Mongolia 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    Monqolustan CAREC-ASEAN regionunda kapital bazarlarının inkişafı təşəbbüsünə rəhbərlik etməyə hazırdır
    Монголия готова возглавить развитие рынков капитала в регионе CAREC–ASEAN

    Latest News

    12:04

    Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillar

    Other countries
    11:47

    Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

    Other countries
    11:41

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    11:33

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    11:17

    ADB, Japan launch first disaster risk financing facility

    Finance
    All News Feed